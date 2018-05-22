Read This Before Trying An Edge Restoring Product

Solange is easy to love because she's so damn relatable. She opens up about her insecurities in a way that makes you feel like it's perfectly fine to be imperfect. While accepting an honor at the 70th Parsons Benefit in New York City, the artist opened her speech with a little self-depreciation: "My edges are damaged from bleach, but they are snatched!"
She could've been joking, but edges — or a lack thereof — are taken very seriously. Almost half of Black women have experienced hair loss, according to a 2016 study from the American Academy of Dermatology Association. And these days, you can find a remedy for your disappearing hairline everywhere, because the consumer market is extremely wide. A 2017 study from the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery reports that over 84% of patients that seek treatment is due to genetic hair loss."Pregnancy, postpartum, drastic weight loss, and stress are also common causes," Michelle Breyer, co-founder of NaturallyCurly, tells us. Hypothyroidism, chronic illnesses, and hormonal imbalances as reasons, too.
The point is this: In many instances, you can't avoid hair loss, but some products can help reverse it. Breyer and Ron Robinson, cosmetic chemist and CEO of BeautyStat, answer some frequently asked questions about edges, ahead... and we provide a few of the best hairline saving treatments to shop.