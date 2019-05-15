Skip navigation!
Hair Damage Guide
Beauty
These Are The Best Hair Dryers For Curly Hair
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
5 Anti-Frizz Shampoos That Outsmart The Humidity Index
Megan Decker
May 15, 2019
Beauty
8 Shampoos That'll Keep Your Hair Color Looking Fresh & Brig...
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all technique when it comes to washing color-treated hair. However, there are products that should get first dibs while
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Beauty
This Tiny In-Shower Trick Will Revive Dry, Frizzy Hair
From regular coloring and harsh weather to relying heavily on heated styling tools, there are many reasons why your hair might be dry, damaged, and
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
The Girl Who Burned Her Hair Off With A Curling Wand Is Back With...
With any good viral video comes 15 minutes of fame. It seems every day a new internet sensation is dominating our social media feeds, appearing as a guest
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
19 Leave-In Conditioners To Get You Through Dry-Hair Season
Hot tools can do a number on your hair — and that's true no matter your texture, affinity for trying new colors, or the season. That's why leave-in
by
Us
Beauty
The Best Heat Protectants For Safe, Healthy Hair
The obvious choice for emphasizing the importance of a heat protectant would be to liken styling your hair without one to having casual sex without a
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
7 Ways To Save Your Hair From Dandruff & Greasy Product Buildup
Of all the beauty woes we're struggling with, scalp issues are certainly among the least glamorous. While it’s a bit of an awkward subject — because
by
Us
Beauty
The Cheapest Way To Heal Damaged Hair — Without Leaving Your House
If your hair has ever touched peroxide, or been wrapped around a curling iron one too many times, you could probably use a protein bond-building hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Hair-Color Trends London Girls Can't Get Enough Of For 2019
Is it just us, or have hair-color trends reached a fever pitch over the past year? From winter white and red velvet to Lady Gaga going lilac just this
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
The Best Masks For Your Hair (& Budget)
No matter the length, texture, or style of our hair, we’re always on the hunt for ways to make every last strand as lustrous as possible. But between
by
Us
Beauty
We Tried $398 Worth Of Hair Treatments — & These Made A Huge Diff...
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
I Flew To Brazil For Victoria's Secret Hair — & Found Someth...
“What if they burn off all my hair and I’m bald for our wedding?” I cried to my fiancé as our Uber driver jostled over a busy cobblestone street on
by
Cat Quinn
Beauty
How To Winterize Your Hair-Care Routine ASAP
Winter's aggressively cold weather and wind is known to suck the moisture out of everything from your hair to your skin. But while we know that applying
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
How To Choose The Right Oil For Your Hair Type
Even in a world full of dry shampoos and curl creams, oils are still the unsung heroes of any hair routine. Sure, they're necessary for shine and targeted
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Shortcut To Keeping Your Hair Glossy & Shiny This Winter
The exact same invisible demon that's totally wreaking havoc on your skin this winter — the stuffy, sandpaper air circulating your apartment and office
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Products To Keep Your New Hair Color Brass-Free
If you dye your hair blonde, or even certain shades of brunette, brassy hues are like cockroaches after the apocalypse. They just keep on comin',
by
Us
Beauty
Meet The At-Home Treatment That Actually Repairs Your Hair
As beauty editors, we get inundated with product pitches claiming to "heal" our hair. But the reality is that these formulas just gloss over the rough
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons
It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Exfoliating Shampoos That Aren't Nearly As Weird As You Mi...
There's a lot that feels counterintuitive about shampooing your hair with a chunky scrub. To start, the heavy oils used in some formulas seem as if they'd
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
I Got The Latest It Girl Hair Color — & Here's How It Looks
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Hair Product Might Make You Ghost Your Colorist
It may sound odd, but hair color is like nail polish in a lot of ways. It looks fresh and shiny when you walk out of the salon, but dulls fast, leaving
by
Megan Decker
Hair
Read This Before Bleaching Your Hair
Anyone who has ever hoped to achieve Daenerys Targaryen-style bleached-blonde hair is intimately familiar with just how long, arduous, and damaging the
by
Tiffany Tse
Beauty
How To Choose The Best Shampoo For Your Hair Type
The importance of shampooing has been drilled into our brains since we were little. Having grease and grime on our scalps isn't very appealing, after all.
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
The Pro Guide To Make Red Highlights Work On EVERY Color
We're down to bleach our hair to oblivion, or try coffee-colored balayage, but red hair — strawberry blonde, rusty copper, blazing auburn, and the like
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now
Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Treatments To Turn To When Your Hair Is Totally Fried
We're saying goodbye to the days of frozen drinks and tanning by the pool. As fun as those things were, we're now left to suffer the consequences of
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
8 Things People With Long, Healthy Hair Always Do
Waiting for your hair to grow is like watching paint dry, or staring down a pot of pasta water, begging it to boil so you can start dinner. In other
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Cold Brew" Hair Is Trending — & Here's
Exactly
Wha...
The clinking of ice cubes in your cold brew is one of the lesser-appreciated sounds of summer. When it's a million degrees out and you feel like a slug,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Green Juice Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Is Superfood For You...
After shelling out $36 for a Sunday morning SoulCycle sweat session, I feel like I deserve a treat, so I typically grab an equally-overpriced, kale-loaded
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Hair Products Nigerian Beauty Bloggers Always Buy
In his heyday, Lil' Wayne had the ability to turn a one-liner into a saying that lasted a lifetime. (How many times have you heard "long hair don't
by
Khalea Underwood
