Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red

So, she took a trip to Nexxus New York Salon to get some professional help in making the transition from bleach-damaged blonde to healthy, siren red. Because of her regrowth and lighter ends, the team at Nexxus started with a single process — avoiding adding any more bleach in her hair — followed by a gloss to seal in the color. After that, it’s foil-age (think balayage but in foils) followed by another gloss to give more pop to the color, plus a deep-conditioning mask to make Cherry's hair stronger.