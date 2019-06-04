8 Common Mane Myths Busted Once & For All

1 of 8

You should wait as long as possible between washing your hair.



False. "Constantly giving back to [your hair] by shampooing it is actually better than skipping," argues Mancuso. Protein-rich formulas will replenish strands and help protect them against physical aggressors (like combing and brushing) as well as heat damage. It's all about not waiting too long between washes, so as to avoid product and pollutant buildup and the general "dulling" that happens over time.



"Everyone has a skip-washing threshold," Mancuso points out, and depending on how fine or thick your hair is ("thick and curly hair supports itself naturally, so it doesn't go as flat"), the sweet spot is somewhere between two to three days. During this time, it's best to utilize products that will keep hair looking and feeling fresh. Mancuso recommends Nexxus Between Washes Dry Shampoo Foam, a light, mousse-y formula that "is quick-drying, so it mops up oils" and adds body and density at the root.