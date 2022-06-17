Too often, haircare advice feels more like it's coming from an endless game of telephone rather than from a reliable source. Certain popular mane myths have been passed down so many times, through so many different people, that it can be hard to tell fact from fiction: How many times should I be washing my hair a week? Cold water will do what for my ends? Dandruff means what about my scalp?
In an attempt to set the record straight once and for all — not to mention, ensure our hair-care efforts aren't all for naught! — we tapped Nexxus global creative director Kevin Mancuso to fact-check some of the most common hair-care myths we could conjure up. And while there's no one-size-fits-all, universal model when it comes to your own personal routine (everyone has to do what works best for them, right?), it never hurts to get a refresh in Hair Care 101 from a pro. Drumroll, please: the truth about some of your most routine haircare beliefs, ahead.