In an attempt to set the record straight once and for all — not to mention, ensure our hair-care efforts aren't all for naught! — we tapped Nexxus global creative director Kevin Mancuso to fact-check some of the most common hair-care myths we could conjure up. And while there's no one-size-fits-all, universal model when it comes to your own personal routine (everyone has to do what works best for them, right?), it never hurts to get a refresh in Hair Care 101 from a pro. Drumroll, please: the truth about some of your most routine haircare beliefs, ahead.