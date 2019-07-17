Hot tools can do a number on your hair — and that's true no matter your texture, affinity for trying new colors, or the season. That's why leave-in conditioners are a godsend, particularly for natural, curly, and color-treated strands, because they can help save you from a world of damage.
While liquid formulations typically get a bad rap during colder months because they can harden (making hair brittle and prone to breakage), they're perfect for the more hospitable seasons — so, whenever it's not freezing cold outside. And while the handy product won't make your overall routine any less time-consuming, by making your hair more manageable, it will making getting out the door in the morning that much easier.
Keep reading to see pro and staff picks for the leave-in conditioners and treatments that leave our hair soft as can be.
