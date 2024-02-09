At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
No matter the season, your natural texture, or your affinity for trying new colours, hot tools can do a number on your hair. That's why leave-in conditioners are a godsend, particularly for natural, curly, and colour-treated strands. They can help save you from a world of damage.
The handy product won't make your overall routine any less time-consuming, but by making your hair more manageable, it will making getting out the door in the morning (even if you're just going to the grocery store) that much easier.
Keep reading to see pro and editor picks for the leave-in conditioners and hair treatments that leave our hair soft as can be.