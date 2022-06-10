The Best Masks For Your Hair (& Budget)

Between colouring, excess heat from styling tools and freezing cold weather, it comes as no surprise that hair can often end up dull, limp, dry and prone to split ends. When conditioner just doesn't cut it, stepping up your bath or shower routine with a restorative hair mask is the smart solution.
Thanks to the pandemic in particular, we've become more invested in scalp and hair health. More time at home means we're suddenly able to spend 30 minutes in the tub and alongside bath salts, candles and under-eye patches, hair masks have become a must-have product.
The latest masks are like nothing you may have tried before. From Pantene to Cantu, formulas boast biotin for hair growth, shea butter for a surge of much-needed moisture and sunflower seed extract for a mirror shine, to name a handful of transformative ingredients. In other words, a 10-minute treatment takes lacklustre hair and makes it brand-new.
Click through to discover the best hair mask for your individual hair type and hair needs, whatever your budget.
