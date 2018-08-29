The Best Masks For Your Hair (& Budget)

No matter the length, texture, or style of our hair, we’re always on the hunt for ways to make every last strand as lustrous as possible. But between monthly colorist appointments, an affinity for hot tools, and unpredictable weather conditions, this is no easy task. So to help repair the damage caused by chemicals, heat, Mother Nature, and genetics, there’s nothing better than a hair mask to get yours back into tip-top shape.
But masks aren't just a quick fix. "Many people only think about using a hair mask or treatment when they can see or feel that damage has been done. Damage, such as split ends, can be concealed, but only temporarily. Regular use of a mask will keep your hair in healthy condition and help fortify it, so it resists damage," Paul Percival, cofounder of Percy & Reed explains.
Read on for our pick of the best masks for the time-conscious, lovers of luxury and those looking for luscious locks in time for the party season.