Maya Jama’s Skin Routine Is So Easy (& Involves Her Very Own Face Masks)

"On set, where we have to film and I can't pose in a certain way to hide my spots , I'll either try and do a hairstyle that covers some of them, or sometimes we pretend a spot is a beauty spot! We put concealer over it and then draw a black dot with eyeliner." Her top tip? Don't pop , no matter how tempted you might be. "Sometimes I try and pop a spot last minute and it's 10 times harder to deal with it because it's so angry. Fight the urge to pop and leave spots to go down on their own. If I do give in and pop, I scar, but I tap Bio-Oil on to the area. I always have that product in my cabinet. When my weight goes up and down and I get new stretch marks, I find that Bio-Oil helps."