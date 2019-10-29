There's something else you should have on your radar, though. Experts have recently argued that eye creams are essentially useless on things like dark circles and 'bags', as they can't penetrate deep enough to make a difference. So, what do they work on? Fine lines and wrinkles, if that's what you're looking to combat, as well as dry, tight, flaky under-eye skin. And with winter just around the corner, it might pay to step up your eye cream game.
Ahead, find the tried and tested beauty editor-approved eye creams that we've found actually make a difference.