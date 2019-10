"Some people are quite literal with their skincare and it can be helpful for them to have specific day and night creams, but that’s really not how I classify skincare, or even how I talk about it with patients," advised cosmetic doctor Ewoma Ukeleghe of SKNDOCTOR . "The separation between what you use in the morning and in the evening should be in the ingredients and then from there, texture is just a preference." The question you should be asking when trying to find the best skincare for your day and night routines is "What are my skin concerns ?" – your skin doesn’t know what time it is, after all.