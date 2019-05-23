Hilarity (and horror) of this now years-old incident aside, the Bristol-born presenter knows her way around a festival with as much mastery as she dominates the television and the radio waves. Maya cites Glastonbury as one of the many she’s DJ-ed, and many of us followed her 2019 Coachella adventures on Instagram (so many lewks, you guys) and this year she’ll be hosting her BBC radio show live from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough. While we're googling how to get through a mid-festival downpour, Maya's already there without the bat of an eyelid, with about 17 layers to survive the storm and look good doing it. "You’ve just got to think of it as one weekend. The moaning can wait, I’ve got to live my best life," she tells me. So before we stumble headfirst into UK festival season, we asked Maya to share some more advice. Whether you want to hide the fact that you haven't slept for days or don't know how to handle day drinking, here are Maya's tips to get you through.