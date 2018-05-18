In terms of colouring your hair, or other chemical processes, it’s not necessarily the product that causes split ends, it’s the state it leaves the hair in. "Any chemical process, or heat, or even environmental factors like UV rays weaken the hair and make it more susceptible to damage," explained David. "That’s where a split end comes in, when the hair has been compromised somewhat and lost that elasticity. It just tears." Being six years deep into a love affair with Majimèches, I’m not about to tell you that you shouldn’t dye your hair or use tools on it. It’s a case of accepting the damage you’re willing to put your hair through, and finding products to help mitigate it. "It’s like going to a fancy restaurant and speaking to the sommelier," added David. "You wouldn’t just blindly pick any wine – you’d tell them that you're eating fish, like something dry, and want to spend about £30. Then they’d come back with some suggestions. Your hairstylist is there for that guidance." David’s right – part of what you pay for in the salon is one-on-one, bespoke counsel with a professional. They’ve seen your hair up close, know exactly what’s gone onto it and how much you’re willing to spend on it, fiscally and time-wise.