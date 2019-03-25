Everything You Need To Know About Moisturising Natural Hair

Just about every curl cream, twisting butter, detangling conditioner, and strengthening mask in the natural hair section of the beauty aisle promises one thing: moisture. And there's a valid reason for that. Curly and coily hair types — by nature — are dry AF.
"Our scalp produces oils but, given the coily nature of Afro-textured hair, that oil doesn't travel down the shaft," Yolonda Lenzy, MD, explains to Refinery29. When these natural oils don't reach the ends of hair, strands need to be moisturised another way. Hence, the thousands of hydrating products marketed to women and men with natural hair.
But really moisturising Afro hair requires more than slathering on oil and calling it a day. Understanding your hair, customising your routine, and getting the right products are key to curls that are healthy and juicy. Ahead, we rounded up expert-approved tips for moisturising your natural hair at home.