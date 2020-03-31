Taking a fancy bath and sharing the contents on Instagram has become de rigueur among everyone from editors to influencers, making a good old-fashioned soak officially more on trend than ever.
The humble glug of bubble bath has made way for bougie tub must-haves such as bath infusions (essentially tea bags packed with petals and Epsom salts), moon-charged crystals and scented candles as more of us are looking for cheap, easy ways to relax at home. There's a recipe for the perfect bath. Ahead, R29 staffers share their ultimate bathtime rituals.