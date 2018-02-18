If you know your Diptyque Feu de Bois from your No.22 Woodstove (either of which we’d recommend, by the way, for recreating the smell of the open log fire you never had); and you're looking to elevate your mantelpiece, read on.
These are some of Refinery29's favourite scents from the lesser known brands. Find your new signature scent for a luxe addition to your coffee table or for the perfect gift in our round up.
Whether they're made from leather experts, fine fragrance houses and florist-born brands, these are the candles you need to buy next. And, if you’re feeling fancy, maybe even burn…