This summer, Le Labo Gucci and Maison Margiela packed perfume with sunny orange blossom, lemon, coconut and more but when the weather turns, suddenly those zippy citrus notes and sweet florals don't feel quite right. Instead, you might hanker for something warm, cosy and all-encompassing. Well, you're in luck. FromAerin to Giorgio Armani , perfume's latest launches boast everything from leather to vanilla bourbon, making them as comforting as a hot toddy (or a pumpkin spice latte , if that's more your thing).