If Your Home Is Doubling Up As An Office, Here’s How Scent Can Transform Your Mood

For almost two years, our homes have been working overtime to be our office, gym, restaurant, living quarters and everything in between. Knowing how to shift that energy, and make home feel like home again, can be a challenge. But don’t underestimate the power of scent.
Scent is an accessible and joyful way to change the vibe in your home, which in turn has an impact on how you feel. Think of it like walking past a bakery and being greeted by the smell of fresh-out-of-the-oven cinnamon buns. Even if you’re having the worst day, that scent alone can raise a smile.
When we need to switch up the energy at home, we turn to Rituals’ collection of feel-good candles, fragrance sticks and room sprays. Whether the day’s stresses have left you exhausted, or you wish that your bathroom could double up as a soothing spa, you can harness the transformative power of fragrance by finding a home scent and self-care practice to match your mood.
Feeling stressed, tense and out of sorts?
Whether it’s an email that sets you off or doomscrolling on social media, that’s precisely when you need to Renew + Balance.
Our breath is our best ally in these moments, so light The Ritual of Sakura Scented Candle and spend a few moments taking in the renewing scent of cherry blossom and rice milk. Then as you take a deep breath in, repeat the word “in” to yourself and as you breathe out, repeat the word “out”. Keep doing this breathing pattern for three minutes and the combination of your breath and a mantra, will help you get out of your head and into your body.
From physical symptoms to emotional ones, stress can manifest in so many different ways. By bringing mind, body and soul into greater balance, you can move through stress, however it shows up for you. One way you can do this is by creating a soothing tea ritual.
Start by making your favourite de-stressing herbal tea and slowing the process down. While you wait for the kettle to boil, place The Ritual of Ayurveda Fragrance Sticks in your space, then grab your drink. Enjoy the instantly relaxing scent of Indian rose and sweet almond oil as you focus solely on drinking your tea. Notice the temperature and taste; be aware of the heaviness of the cup in your hands; breathe slowly as you raise the cup to your lips and savour every single sip.
Feeling unfocused, low and lethargic?
If you’re out of bed, several cups of tea down and still can’t shake that feeling of depleted energy, it’s time to Energise + Purify.
In an ideal world, we’d all have time to make freshly squeezed orange juice but in lieu of that, you can light The Ritual of Mehr Scented Candle, an energising blend of sweet orange and cedarwood which is like a hit of sunshine. Then grab your journal and write one intention for how you’d like to feel today, followed by three things that you’re grateful for. With a mood-lifting scent and your focus shifting to all the good things in life, you’ll be all set for your next task.
To cleanse, purify and add some much-needed zing to your day, get your yoga mat out for a quick refresher. The Ritual of Hammam Mini Fragrance Sticks will help adding clarity to the session, with its herbaceous smell of eucalyptus. Then put on a fiery playlist and intuitively move your body; this might be a few yoga poses, dancing, shaking or stretching. Move in a way that feels good to you, raises your energy and releases any stagnant energy you’ve been feeling.
Feeling overwhelmed, busy and full of brain chatter?
There’s a common tendency to thrive on being busy , but realistically there are 24 hours in a day and we can all make time for some much-needed unwinding.
Create a moment of Care + Calm by finding a comfortable space and spraying The Ritual of Karma Parfum d’Interieur. The sweet scent of holy lotus and white tea will instantly make you feel at ease, then either sit or lie down and close your eyes to do a mini body scan. Start from your head and mentally scan through your body until you get to your toes. Whenever a thought comes in, just bring your attention and focus to each body part and notice if you can feel anything. See if there are any sensations, tension, lightness or emotions coming up in any areas of your body. Breathe as you go and spend as much time as you need to take good care of yourself.
There’s nothing worse than finally getting into bed after a long day and finding your brain full of noise and scenarios that are unlikely to happen. Give yourself a head -start into deeper sleep with a relaxing bedtime ritual that uses your five senses. Turn off your devices and instead look at a book or some art, touch something comforting like a weighted blanket or hot water bottle, listen to a relaxing playlist or the rhythmic sound of your breath, taste a sleep-inducing herbal tea and smell the calming properties of sacred lotus and jujube in The Ritual of Jing Scented Candle and Fragrance Sticks.
Explore Rituals’ home fragrance collection and discover luxurious scents to work with every emotion.
