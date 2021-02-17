In the midst of a global pandemic, self-care is more important than ever. From meditation to cooking, these small yet significant acts look different for everyone but taking a well-deserved bath is arguably the most popular pursuit. We're actually very proud of our bath routines, with TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram flooded with bath bomb boomerangs and bubble-filled tubs every day. Right now, there's one bathtime trend which everyone is talking about: bath tea.
The bath tea craze consists of stuffing a small silk or organza bag with aromatic ingredients, from bath salts and petals to essential oils and powdered milk. Attached to your bath's faucet, running water allows the ingredients inside the bag to infuse your bathwater. Depending on what you include, bath tea can be purely aromatic or boast skin and body care benefits. According to Pinterest, search for 'bath tea recipes' has soared by 60% this year as we look for inspiration when it comes to relaxing at home. "With increases in searches for bath tea recipes, full moon bath rituals and deep bath tubs, it's clear that people are carving out time for an extra-special soaking experience to help rest and recharge," a Pinterest spokesperson told R29, citing the desire to create a spa sanctuary vibe under lockdown.
If, like us, you're completely sold, click ahead for seven of the best (and easiest) bath tea recipes racking up likes on Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. Plus, how you can DIY them at home.
