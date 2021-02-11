Still, my roommates needed their hair done and going to a salon still doesn’t feel safe. It wasn’t completely new to me, anyway. As a child, I had helped my mom do her hair. So, I was very familiar with the smell of semi-permanent dye and the feel of scissors in my hands. And I’d spent plenty of time paying attention to my own stylist when she cut my hair. Even so, memories from when I had attempted to cut my hair with Crayola zig-zag scissors when I was five still haunt me. I had wanted to give myself “Spock hair” after watching Star Trek and it didn’t end well, as you might imagine. So though it had been some years since the last time I’d cut anyone else’s hair, to my surprise, I didn’t mess up when I first gave my roommate Francis a cut. In fact, it was such a good haircut that he said it’s his favourite he’s ever gotten — and he’s continued to ask me to cut his hair every time he’s needed a trim since. And each time I do, I send a picture to my own stylist and she affirms that it is indeed a great cut, especially for a novice. It isn’t that external affirmation or validation that makes me love it, necessarily — but instead that I can use my hands to do something beautiful that makes someone feel like themselves — the whole reason I’ve always hosted events for my friends, anyway.