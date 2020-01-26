Our Favourite Soothing Soup Recipes To Get You Through Winter

There are very few things to love about January: it's tax return season, everything is cold, dark and wet, and after the holidays our accounts have taken an absolute battering. But there is one shining light, something relatively small but oh so soothing to carry your weary limbs through the winter days. And that, my friends, is soup.
Soup can technically be eaten at any time of year but it takes on a special significance in the winter months. It's warming and filling and easily digestible, and is often deceptively simple to make. All you need is a Sunday afternoon to chop and then leave it to bubble away. It is a warm blanket in a bowl and I love it.
Ahead are just some of our favourite soup recipes to feed you for the remainder of winter – whether you're looking for something meaty or something completely plant-based, we've got you covered.