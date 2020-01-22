From how to use hyaluronic acid for the best results to the right way to cleanse your skin, busting beauty myths is what we do best. There's one misconception in particular which continues to do the rounds every year – ditching sunscreen in winter – and it could be putting your skin at risk.
In the summer months, applying sunscreen is a must, as we're more exposed to both UVA (rays which cause things like fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation) and UVB (responsible for sunburn and skin cancer). Come winter, however, most of us put aside our trusty SPF in favour of a moisturiser sans protection. Yet while it may be much colder and cloudier, the rays are still there. And that's a problem.
"Everyone is aware to apply a generous amount of sunscreen during the soaring temperatures, but many believe that the winter sun is harmless," says Patricia
Boland, lead product developer at Colorescience. "Although there is a slight seasonal decrease in UVB rays, UVA rays which cause skin ageing and dark spots are still apparent and can be a real danger to your skin if not protected."
Consultant dermatologist, Dr Anjali Mahto advises: "At the risk of sounding like a broken record, incorporating SPF into your morning skincare routine is just as important in the winter months as it is in the summer. Especially if you’re using peels or exfoliators containing acids." The same goes for ingredients like retinol, as they can make your skin ultra sensitive to UV.
Unfortunately, research shows that moisturiser containing sunscreen isn't as efficient at shielding the skin as a dedicated sunscreen. The good news is that most sunscreen formulas are already suspended in a moisturising base, so you don't have to compromise when it comes to moisture and hydration.