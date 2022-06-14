Does SPF In Makeup Actually Count As Sunscreen?

Technically, yes. According to Dr. Day, tinted sunscreen is just as protective as its non-tinted counterpart. This surprised me. I thought the tint (like, the makeup part) might somehow dilute the level of protection. But Dr. Day tells me that sunscreen is sunscreen, and the tint is just an addition that does not take away from the efficacy. "It's possible that the brand maybe started at an SPF 50, and when they added the other ingredients, it took it down to a 40." Those other ingredients could be something like mica that gives that glowy, pearlescent tint or a hyaluronic acid for added hydration. But, according to Dr. Day, a simple rule of thumb: "If you have a sunscreen that says it's all these other things, it's still your sunscreen. Those other ingredients are in there to support the sunscreen."