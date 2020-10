I Tried £180 Worth Of Trinny London Makeup. Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Admittedly, I was sceptical at first. Like skincare , makeup is a minefield and getting the formulas, technology and shade ranges right is difficult. But Trinny's segue into beauty is not to be sniffed at. Since launching in October 2017, Trinny London has gone on to become one of the most googled makeup brands this past year, as it seems we're ditching the heavy makeup for sheer, glow-enhancing products which are quick and easy to apply and look great over Zoom