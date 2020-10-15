I Tried £180 Worth Of Trinny London Makeup. Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Trinny Woodall is a household name. You most probably know the television presenter and host as one half of What Not To Wear's Trinny and Susannah, where it's fair to say that fashion was her main forte. More recently, Trinny has branched out into beauty with her namesake makeup brand, Trinny London.
Trinny London is unique. Instead of bulky palettes and tubes, it consists of stackable, portable pots of cream lipstick, blush, eyeshadow and more. Personalisation is the name of the game, according to the brand, with countless shades and finishes to suit a "unique combination of skin, hair and eyes".
Admittedly, I was sceptical at first. Like skincare, makeup is a minefield and getting the formulas, technology and shade ranges right is difficult. But Trinny's segue into beauty is not to be sniffed at. Since launching in October 2017, Trinny London has gone on to become one of the most googled makeup brands this past year, as it seems we're ditching the heavy makeup for sheer, glow-enhancing products which are quick and easy to apply and look great over Zoom.
So is Trinny London really worth the hype? I tried a handful of products to find out. Here are my unfiltered thoughts.
