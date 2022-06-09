Trinny London is unique. Instead of bulky palettes and tubes, it consists of stackable, portable pots of cream lipstick, blush, eyeshadow and more. Personalisation is the name of the game, according to the brand, with countless shades and finishes to suit a "unique combination of skin, hair and eyes".
Admittedly, I was sceptical at first. Like skincare, makeup is a minefield and getting the formulas, technology and shade ranges right is difficult. But Trinny's segue into beauty is not to be sniffed at. Since launching in October 2017, Trinny London has gone on to become one of the most Googled makeup brands this past year, as it seems we're ditching the heavy makeup for sheer, glow-enhancing products which are quick and easy to apply and look great over Zoom. What's even better is that Trinny London ships to Australia (and shipping is free for orders over $120!).
So is Trinny London really worth the hype? I tried a handful of products to find out. Here are my unfiltered thoughts.
