According To TikTok, You Simply Must Try Applying Blush Under Your Eyes

In the endless pursuit of optimising our beauty routines, TikTok has loads of tips and tricks to offer. And while there's plenty of BS and spon con to sift through — dental floss for frizzy hair? I don't think so — every now and then we stumble upon a gem of a hack that actually changes the game.
Recently, Tiktok user @paintedbyspencer started a movement when they called upon followers to try applying blush under their eyes. "If you're not blending your blush up to your under-eye area, you're missing out," said the Los Angeles-based MUA while showing off a flawless complexion, complete with some powder blush applied right up under their lower lashline.
While the blush itself is subtle, the impact is undeniable — a lifted face with a noticeable glow.
Following suit, a host of other TikTokers got around the challenge and showcased their own versions of the blush hack, using warmer shades of liquid blush to achieve a brightening effect.
@stxph.h i thought this would make my dark circles look worse and was fully prepared to redo my makeup…I AM SHOCKED 🤯 ib: @ALISSIA #blushtrend #blushhack #blushchallenge ♬ Under Eye Blush - SPENCER
Though the hack may seem unconventional, it actually makes a lot of sense given that colour-correcting techniques have long told us to reach for peachy/pink hues to counteract the blue-ish purple hues of dark under-eye circles. I mean, just look at the wild success of Bobbi Brown's cult dark peach corrector that is still a staple of many MUAs today.
TikToker @makupbymonicaa gave her stamp of approval to the trend, offering up a PSA to those of us with warmer, olive complexions that we'll find orangey/coral shades more flattering. Just like blush for your cheeks, important to look at your overall undertone when selecting the right hue.
@makeupbymonicaa PSA for my brown girls!! Use an orange/coral blush instead it looks WAAYY better & it’ll serve as a color corrector too✨💅🏾 #blush#blushhack#makeuphack#blushtips#browngirlmakeup#browngirlblush#blushtiktok#rarebeauty#viralmakeup#makeuptips ♬ Under Eye Blush - SPENCER
Trying it out yourself couldn't be easier. After prepping your base with an eye cream, just take a warmish blush — liquid seems to be the formula of choice, particularly for beginners — and apply a light amount directly under our eyes, focusing on the centre to the inner corners. Then take your concealer and dab it over the blush and use either a sponge or your fingers to blend away until the two are one and relish in the reveal.