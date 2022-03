Here’s What Everyone Got Wrong About The TGA’s New ‘Influencer Ban’

The tightened restrictions on sunscreen promotion have also been cause for heated debate, as many argue that it shouldn’t be classified in the same way as supplements or cosmetic treatments. “I understand why there are guidelines — it makes sense because sunscreen is a drug, due to the rigorous testing it’s required to go through here in Aus. But I don’t think it should sit at the same level as other items on the list,” says writer and fellow ‘skinfluencer’ Natalie Fornasier , whose personal story of living with stage 4 melanoma has inspired thousands of young Australian women to get regular skin checks and wear SPF — with word spread largely via the medium of social media.