Next to bizarre TikTok hacks and the elusive function of toners, eye creams are one of the most polarising topics in the beauty world. Some experts swear by them while others will tell you not to bother with the stuff at all. Personally, I'm a fan of anything that makes me look like I got more sleep than I actually did, but it's certainly not the end of the world if you don't have a clue what you're doing with the various eye goos on the market.
So, why use an eye cream? Minimalist skincare routines are great, but the main reason to seek out specifically formulated products is simple: the skin around your eyes is much more delicate than the rest of your face. This is also why it's the first area of your face to show signs of premature ageing and tends to be more sensitive to irritation.
The right eye cream can work wonders for smoothing out fine lines, brightening dark circles and de-puffing under-eye bags. And though these might not be urgent concerns for you, experts wax poetic about the power of prevention and taking care of your skin now rather than later.
We're definitely all susceptible to clever marketing, pretty packaging and buzzy new ingredients, but remember that eye creams don't need to be complicated, flashy or break the bank. So if you're in the market for a new eye cream, scroll on for 12 of the best eye creams that Team R29 has loved.
