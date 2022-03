Next to bizarre TikTok hacks and the elusive function of toners, eye creams are one of the most polarising topics in the beauty world. Some experts swear by them while others will tell you not to bother with the stuff at all. Personally, I'm a fan of anything that makes me look like I got more sleep than I actually did, but it's certainly not the end of the world if you don't have a clue what you're doing with the various eye goos on the market.