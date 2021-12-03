Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test.
I've tried my fair share of ridiculous TikTok beauty trends. There was the lipstick blush trick (which works in theory but I think I went overboard), using fake tan as lip liner (surprisingly brilliant and time-saving) and enlisting a jade roller to apply foundation (not worth the energy). But I don't think anything has piqued my interest — or made me laugh — quite as much as the viral glasses concealer hack.
@glamwithsuzan Glasses #concealerhack ?! 🤓 Do you think this worked? #makeup #makeuphacks #fyp #beautyhacks #viralmakeup ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
This month, countless makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts are trying the trick that sees you ditch the usual methods of applying concealer (perhaps in small dots or quick slicks underneath the eyes, depending on how much makeup you wear) for concealer glasses. You read that correctly — using concealer, you draw a pair of glasses onto your face before blending out with a damp makeup sponge or a brush.
Advertisement
You're probably asking, why? Well, according to TikTokers like Serena Lakkiss, applying concealer in this particular way makes for the perfect eyeshadow base and provides a more lifted appearance. Her video has a huge 957.1k views to date. TikToker @glamwithsuzan also recently went viral for claiming the hack serves as a great under-eye concealer. Though Suzan jokes that she looks like cartoon character Arthur, she buffs out the product and the finished result is brightened under-eyes, free from dark circles or discolouration.
@thesnkmagic What do you think of this hack? #concealertrick #eyeglassconcealer #makeuphack #beauty #fyp #trend ♬ original sound - tarte cosmetics
No matter how much foundation I apply, my under-eye circles always seem to peek through, with the dark tones extending to the inner corners of my eyes. Before I go any further, I must caveat that dark circles are entirely normal. As we age, the blood vessels and purple muscle beneath our eyes may become more visible. While dark circles may not bother you, they can be a point of insecurity for others, which explains why concealer is often regarded as a desert island beauty product: a few taps masks any unwanted tones, making you look wide awake and well-rested. Lately, though, my beauty routine hasn't been able to cut it. I recently had my makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who actually tripled up on under-eye concealer (thanks, Patrick). In other words, I had to give the glasses concealer hack a go.
Advertisement
I chose Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Concealer, for the precise doe-foot applicator and, taking a leaf out of every makeup artist's book, I opted for a shade that was one or two tones lighter than my foundation. Drawing the glasses was easy, though I ended up looking like a bad Harry Potter impersonator at Halloween. I felt a bit silly if I'm being entirely honest. I get why TikTokers are extending concealer up to the temples (it lifts and sculpts, kind of like reverse contouring where you use light shades over darker, bronzy tones) but I didn't really understand the point of applying product to the bridge of my nose. Still, I had to trust the process so I took Huda Beauty's The Basic B Sponge, and got to blending.
I must have been applying my concealer wrong this whole time because surprisingly, my makeup looked so much better — as though a professional had perfected my base. Sure, it's a lot more concealer than I'd usually apply (and I would never put the product on my eyelids) but it gave my skin some uniformity, rather than making my under-eyes look caked in product or a different shade from the rest of my face. We've all seen paparazzi shots of celebs with glaringly white triangles under their eyes where their makeup artist has been heavy-handed with concealer and powder. But this blended into my foundation pretty seamlessly and targeted the areas I wanted it to.
@jacquelinekilikita #stitch with @glamwithsuzan It works! #beautyinatik #glassesconcealer #concealerhacks ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
I questioned the swipe of concealer over my nose bridge but it pulled the look together nicely and helped blanket the dark tones in the inner corners of my eyes, too. Though I'm not wearing eyeshadow in this selfie, having tried the hack again before a night out I can confirm that concealer makes a better base than eyeshadow primer, which can feel silicone-like. A swipe of creamy concealer over each lid works like Velcro for any colour you apply on top and it also boosts the intensity.
So yes, while it does seem as though TikTokers are always inventing absurd new ways to apply makeup, this isn't so laughable after all — and judging by the collective number of likes and comments, TikTok's makeup community is sold. If you're in the market for a new concealer and want to try this hack, be sure to choose one with a flexible, doe-foot applicator. I like e.l.f. 16hr Camo Concealer, which provides excellent coverage, as well as L'Oréal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer, and UOMA Beauty's Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer, which moves with the skin and doesn't end up chalky.