Some people use the edge of their makeup palette or even Sellotape to give their eyeshadow an elongated and sharp look but Patrick's trick is to apply a thick layer of translucent powder from the outer corner upwards at an angle. "I always like to go in with a little bit of powder to shape the eyeshadow," he said, having applied this with a damp Beauty Blender, £17 . "This really helps your blending technique," as the translucent powder acts as a barrier so you're able to blend within that line and create a nice winged shape. "This is also going to help you with any fallout, which is great if you're not so precise," said Patrick. Then you simply dust the powder away with a powder brush once you're done with your eyeshadow. Patrick recommends using varying brown tones rather than black shades, which can look overly dramatic (unless that's what you're going for). "Kourtney is all about easy, everyday, bronzy and natural makeup." You can double up his Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Duo, £35 , as eyeshadow.