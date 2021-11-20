Patrick created my eye look with just one eyeshadow colour in varying levels of pigment. To make my eyes pop, he applied a light brown cream eyeshadow underneath my lower lash line, which he explained always adds dimension to an eye look. But it has to be a cream texture, not powder. "My eyeshadow palette has a bunch of textures," said Patrick, "but you want the bottom to be nice and diffused. I hate it when eyeshadow looks dry but cream products make your skin look so much more moisturised." This makes sense, considering the under-eye area is delicate and prone to fine lines. While eye creases are entirely normal, cream products are less likely to accentuate them.