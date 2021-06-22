Kendall Jenner Insists KUWTK Hindered Her Modelling Career

Back in 2018, Jenner angered modelling colleagues when told Love Magazine she was “super-selective” about which shows she’d book: “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do.” Professional fashion models including Daria Strokous, Jac Jagaciak, and Amber Witcomb took to Instagram to call out Jenner for her entitlement. “Whatever the fuck those girls do' is do their very best to make their way up and try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” Strokous wrote on Instagram stories.