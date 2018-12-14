Kendall Jenner Is 2018's Highest Paid Model Because She's Not Just A Model

Polling at #1, Jenner raked in a reported $22.5 million (£17.9m) in 2018. Last year, she made $22 million (£17.5m), just shy of this year's rate. For comparison, her youngest sister and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner made $166.5 million (£132.4m) this year. This is Kendall second year ousting veteran supermodel Gisele Bündchen from the top spot she held for 14 years, between 2002 and 2016. Bündchen came in fifth this year with $10 million, alongside model-actress Cara Delevingne. In the number two spot, Karlie Kloss followed Jenner, cashing in $13 (£10.3m) million, followed by Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who both pulled in $11.5 million (£7.9m). Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, and Doutzen Kroes round out the top 10 with more millions (in that order).