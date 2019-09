Kendall Jenner Addresses The Backlash Over Those Modeling Comments

Last week, Love magazine shared a snippet of its interview with Jenner from its September issue on Instagram, where the 22-year-old explains why she had to take a brief hiatus from modeling . According to the post, Jenner is quoted saying: “Since the beginning, we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”