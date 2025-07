If you, too, can’t fathom buying a new $200+ outfit for every special occasion, then we’re on the same page. From engagement parties to weddings (and every event in between), summer is prime time for celebrating. The solution for dressing up without breaking the bank? Perhaps surprisingly, it’s Old Navy’s new “The Occasion” line — a collection of under-$70 party dresses and matching sets . Since I was tired of triple-digit totals, I tried out the affordable line to find out whether it’s actually wedding guest-worthy The new collection includes a range of mini, midi, and maxi dresses (plus a cropped tank and a coordinated skirt ) for every dress code. With options spanning sleek solids, romantic florals, and celebrity-approved polka dots (ICYMI: Sabrina Carpenter recently posted a photo wearing Old Navy polka dot flip-flops !), there’s a style for everyone.Since ultra-affordable occasionwear can be hit or miss (and due to the lack of Old Navy in my closet) I remained a bit skeptical. But my thoughts quickly changed once I tried the collection in person. And I’m here to formally say: I’m sorry, Old Navy… I was unfamiliar with your game. Every single style impressed me, from the modern silhouettes to the high-quality fabrics and great fits. For reference, I tried a size large or 12 across each piece. And while I figured that the petite fit would be ideal for my under-5’3” frame, the “regular” options were perfect — especially when I styled maxi lengths with the brand’s three-inch heels Ahead, read my review of Old Navy’s Occasion line, plus shop your favorites — especially while the collection is currently