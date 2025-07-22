Old Navy’s New Occasion Dresses Are Legit — & Under $70
If you, too, can’t fathom buying a new $200+ outfit for every special occasion, then we’re on the same page. From engagement parties to weddings (and every event in between), summer is prime time for celebrating. The solution for dressing up without breaking the bank? Perhaps surprisingly, it’s Old Navy’s new “The Occasion” line — a collection of under-$70 party dresses and matching sets. Since I was tired of triple-digit totals, I tried out the affordable line to find out whether it’s actually wedding guest-worthy.
The new collection includes a range of mini, midi, and maxi dresses (plus a cropped tank and a coordinated skirt) for every dress code. With options spanning sleek solids, romantic florals, and celebrity-approved polka dots (ICYMI: Sabrina Carpenter recently posted a photo wearing Old Navy polka dot flip-flops!), there’s a style for everyone.
Since ultra-affordable occasionwear can be hit or miss (and due to the lack of Old Navy in my closet) I remained a bit skeptical. But my thoughts quickly changed once I tried the collection in person. And I’m here to formally say: I’m sorry, Old Navy… I was unfamiliar with your game. Every single style impressed me, from the modern silhouettes to the high-quality fabrics and great fits. For reference, I tried a size large or 12 across each piece. And while I figured that the petite fit would be ideal for my under-5’3” frame, the “regular” options were perfect — especially when I styled maxi lengths with the brand’s three-inch heels.
Ahead, read my review of Old Navy’s Occasion line, plus shop your favorites — especially while the collection is currently on sale for up to 65% off.
Old Navy Occasion Favorite Dresses
In a personal search for an engagement party-appropriate dress, these two Old Navy styles shot to the top of my list (and yes, I went home with both of them).
While I’m not typically big on all-over florals, I had an aha moment in the off-the-shoulder chiffon maxi. After first feeling like I stepped out of a ‘90s romcom, I realized the style was reminiscent of Carry Bradshaw’s iconic falling-into-the-Central-Park-lake look. And so I was sold! I especially loved the vertical ruffles down the front and back — I think they helped elongate my frame.
Another favorite was the one-shouldered midi dress in a lustrous, weighted jersey that felt more luxe than I anticipated. The draped neckline and fabric felt super fancy and comfortable, and the style is so classic, I can see myself wearing it for all kinds of cocktail events, even moving into fall.
Old Navy Occasion Polka Dot Dresses & Sets
Old Navy is all over the polka dot trend. While the playful print may have once been out of the norm for special occasion dresses, it’s been accepted as a versatile pattern (that won’t get you on a bride’s bad side). I tried it in several styles, including a matching navy crop top and taffeta midi skirt with pockets (which fit more like a maxi on me) and a cowl-neck satin maxi dress.
I also loved a linen-like off-the-shoulder number in a brown-and-white polka dot print, which always makes me think of Julia Roberts’ horse race look in Pretty Woman. There’s also a semi-sheer chiffon dress in the print. While this style wasn’t my favorite simply because it was the most casual of the range, it’s totally suitable for laidback occasions and dress codes.
Old Navy Occasion Mini Dresses
While mini dresses aren’t my go-to for formal events, they definitely have a time and place. And while I truly thought I’d hate how the mini bubble style looked on me, it was one of the most comfortable styles I tried. I think the trending hem is a great playful option for bridal showers and bachelorette parties — a little volume, a lot of fun.
The fit-and-flare mini is also very cute. I will say that while I enjoyed the bow-tie straps and pockets, the V neckline was a bit too high, and the smocked bodice was a bit too loose for my liking.
Old Navy Occasion Satin Dresses
You can never go wrong with a satin maxi dress for formal occasions, and Old Navy’s options are the kind you’ll wear time and time again. I particularly enjoyed the flutter-sleeve keyhole style in bright coral. The sliver of skin peeking from my chest and shoulders felt sexy but subtle.
If you like a front slit to show off your legs for floor-length, black-tie territory, then the brand’s flutter-sleeve maxi (especially in demure tonal polka dots) is for you. Elevated and classic, it’ll become your new go-to.
