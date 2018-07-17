Skip navigation!
Gap & Old Navy Will Soon Be Separate Companies
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Who Needs Prime Day When All Of Old Navy Is 40% Off?
Eliza Huber
Jul 17, 2018
Fashion
It's Coming! Mark Your Calendar For Old Navy's $1 Flip Flop Sale
Ray Lowe
Jun 20, 2018
Fashion
Old Navy Will Be Selling Fuzzy Socks For Just $1 On Black Friday
Ray Lowe
Nov 9, 2017
Fashion
Brace Yourselves: Old Navy's $1 Flip Flop Sale Is Coming
What's rubbery, colorful, and cheap AF? Old Navy's annual $1 Flip Flop sale. For those who aren't yet acquainted, the retailer grants us one day a year
by
Ray Lowe
Styling Tips
3 Reasons To Stop Avoiding Culottes
Let's get one thing straight: Despite their tricky reputation, culottes are not the scary fashion risk they're made out to be. In fact, the loose,
by
Alison Ives
Los Angeles
Your Cheat Sheet On Dressing For Fall In L.A.
If you wake up to sunshine and 72-degree weather every morning (we're looking at you, SoCal), any complaints you have about Mother Nature are officially
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
How To Style Your Overalls, Courtesy Of Katie Holmes
When it comes to personal style, Katie Holmes knows the value of a classic. While the actress certainly deviates and surprises on occasion, some part of
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Katie Holmes' Style Evolution Has Led HERE
"I actually think I’ve always been dressing the same version of myself," Katie Holmes tells us. Instantly our mind goes to the red carpet, both past and
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
5 Chic Outfits For Your Best Weekend Ever
It's funny how a month's worth of social activities always seem to fall on the same weekend; it's like every corner of your friend network got the same
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
3 Easy Ways To Wear A White Vest
Looking sharp in the summertime can be a challenge. For the working folk, a blazer is a go-to for creating a put-together appearance, but committing to
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
Chic Travel Outfits That Don't Sacrifice Comfort
Blame it on the strip-down in airport security or crammed train seats, but dressing for travel has become unapologetically lazy — jet-setters in
by
Alison Ives
Health Trends
12 Fitness Buys For EVERY Cult Workout
If your gym routine goes something like elliptical Mondays, free-weights Wednesdays, treadmill Fridays, then rinse and repeat, we don't blame you if
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
The Spring Style Guide For Chilly Climates
By now, you're totally ready to break up with winter and go zero to 100 with spring (does anyone even remember a world without tights?). But, the reality
by
Alison Ives
