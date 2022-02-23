Old Navy Secretly Makes The Best Workout Clothes

I got into exercising a few years ago after a lifelong commitment to doing as little as possible (aging out of my 20s played a huge factor). And, as it turns out, I've come to really enjoy working out for mind-body satiety. That said, back when I budgeted my lifestyle to join a gym for the first time, I couldn't really afford many things let alone "nice" activewear. To be honest, I still can't bring myself to drop $100 on a pair of premium leggings that's essentially just a crotch-area sweat absorber.) So, like I've done many times when I needed affordable clothes, I turned to Old Navy. The retailer just so happens to be a secret treasure trove of compressive leggings and sports bras that are super cute, colorful, and totally delivers on keeping me supported during high-impact classes (I say this as a Zumba gal).
And the offerings from Old Navy Active, despite prices like $8 sports bras and $14 leggings (the sales are no joke), are truly high-quality. I still own and regularly wear my Old Navy workout clothes that I bought over five years ago — that's how well they've held up. (I also do make a huge effort in taking care of my workout clothes by handwashing them with activewear-specific detergents and airdrying.)
Besides, the rest of my wardrobe consists of high-low pieces. Why wouldn't my activewear collection be the same? Buying $200 matching sets from high-end brands isn't sustainable for my wallet by any means, so pairing an Old Navy sports bra with, say, my more expensive Girlfriend Collective or Outdoor Voices leggings is the speed I'm happily cruising at. And ever since Old Navy announced its ongoing commitment to inclusive sizing the styles coming from the active line — which ranges from XS to 4XL — couldn't be more thoughtfully designed.
Keep scrolling for a mere sampling of my current faves from the Old Navy Active line, which can also serve as an overview of the support and compression options (PowerSoft, PowerChill, PowerPress) as well as material (i.e. StretchTech, Breathe ON, CozeCore, Dynamic Fleece). I send my endless love to Old Navy, a brand that keeps me sweating in the best way possible.
The stuff you'll find in the PowerSoft collection is all the medium-ish compression pieces, best for activities like yoga, barre, and pilates. Cut-out, anyone?
Look at this gorg rose pink hue and the paneling on the leggings and tell me this doesn't look like it should be more than $35.
Back in the day, Old Navy didn't carry things like workout skorts and dresses — but the brand has been keeping up with the trends and delivering on super adorable, skirty silhouettes.
Cargo pockets have landed on Old Navy Active joggers. We repeat: Cargo pockets have landed.
This key lime green longline sports bra with thin straps is reminiscent of the styles you'd find at more expensive activewear brands — but this one's less than $15.
Someone tell the weather gods to warm up already because this workout dress needs to be out on the tennis courts, stat.
Don't snooze on the ultra compressive PowerPress collection, which is designed especially to keep you supported through very high-impact activities like HIIT and cardio.
The workout-friendly knits are some of the true MVPs of Old Navy Active. Great for pre- or post-workout layering, these sweaters (like this one with a ballet-inspired wrap tie) are stylish for the studio and the streets.
If you're a bodysuit person, you're in luck — Old Navy has many of these onesies in earthy and pastel colors.
Here's another high-support sports bra in a very magnetic magenta.
PowerChill pieces, like these flared leggings, are what you'll want to wear for your lowest-of-low impact activities. (See also: Laying around the house.)
Yes, Old Navy Active is more than just sports bras and leggings! They've got trendier, street-ready pieces, too — like this best-selling quilted shacket.
As the name suggests, the CozeCore line is where you'll find soft pieces that are lined with a "soft-brushed layer" for those extra cold days when you still wanna get that winter jog in.
Get to know the Breathe ON collection, which is all knits, all the time, still constructed with all the sweat-wicking properties you seek from an activewear line.
Come on, now. You didn't think we'd forget to mention there's also a classic gray sweatpant in the mix?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.