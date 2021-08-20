How Do You Make Shopping Inclusive? All The Thoughtful Ways This Brand Is Committing To Size Equality
Pop quiz: How would you make shopping an inclusive experience? Maybe it would look like clothes shown on more types of bodies. Maybe it would mean not paying more for the same item in a larger size. Maybe it's even being able to find your size. Why do we ask? Because with Old Navy's landmark BODEQUALITY initiative, ideas like these have become reality, with all styles in sizes 0–30 sold at the same prices.
"We met with and listened to plus shoppers around the country," says Alison Partridge Stickney, head of women’s and maternity merchandising, on the development of BODEQUALITY. "One of the most consistent things we heard is that no one wants to feel excluded. These women motivated us to start this fashion revolution — to create an environment where all women feel safe and welcome."
That also includes mannequins in a range of sizes, along with a new and improved fit modeled on 3D avatars of real bodies, seen in stores and online. Ahead, take a look at what to expect from the launch before you experience the more equitable future of fashion for yourself.