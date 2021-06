I Tried On Plus-Size Jeans From 7 Popular Denim Brands

2216-306/10It was slightly uncomfortable when attempting a squat.Eloquii is really great for staying up to date on the latest fashion trends. The plus-size retailer makes trendy clothes that are of decent quality and offered a much more extensive size range than most. (Apart from denim, there's a great selection of dresses and skirts!) I tried on two pairs I thought were very cute: the Neutral Wide Leg Jean and Color-blocked Pleat Front Relaxed Jeans . (I'll speak about the color-blocked pair a little more because I've been looking for a pair like this for a long time now.) The color-blocked denim felt a little on the thinner side; it didn't have that full-body denim feel like some of the other pairs on this list. But, once I pulled the jeans on, they definitely felt comfortable enough to walk around in. However, it should be noted that there was a bit of gaping in the back for me with this pair — something to be mindful of if you have a larger bottom. They are relaxed, too, which offered an overall fit that was not too tight or constricting. Plus, you really can't go wrong with that trendy two-tone look!Shop