What It’s Like For A Plus-Size Person To Shop For Jeans At Old Navy

The Gap company, through its Old Navy brand, is on a journey to revolutionize the plus-size shopper's brick-and-mortar experience — simply by making it equal to what a straight-sized customer expects when they enter a retail space. In August of last year — after “ years of extensive research ,” according to the brand — Old Navy launched the BODEQUALITY campaign , completely altering the extended-size retail experience for the better. The retailer promised that every women’s style stocked in-store would be available in sizes 0 through 28, and mannequins showcasing clothing in sizes 4, 12, and 18 would flank the inclusively-sized racks. (Online customer would be able to select models in any of these three sizes while shopping the brand’s e-commerce hub .)This may not sound like such a big deal to anyone who’s accustomed to seeing models and clothing that match their body type, but if you are a plus-size customer you know the shopping struggle intimately. Imagine you step inside a store and are directed to a poorly lit, neglected corner where there are only a few racks with played-out styles and designs. I know this may seem a tad bit dramatic, but for plus-size shoppers like myself, this sad imagery of an in-store shopping experience is a little closer to reality than we’d like. Not only are plus-size shopping sections often smaller and lacking in options, many retailers who “offer” extended sizes don’t actually stock them in physical stores, leaving those with larger bodies to perpetually surf the internet with no hopes for the IRL brick-and-mortar experience that their straight-sized peers take for granted.