Boyfriend Jeans Guide
Fashion
Boyfriend Jeans Aren't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
How To Shop For Boyfriend Jeans If You're A Skinny-Jeans Girl
Alyssa Coscarelli
Sep 11, 2017
Fashion
Help! Boyfriend Jeans Are Always Too Long For Me
Ellen Hoffman
May 30, 2017
Video
You Won't Believe How Much Work Goes Into Making Your Slouchiest Boyfriend Jeans
Rachel Selvin
Mar 22, 2017
Street Style
29 Outfits That Break Fashion's Most Annoying "Rules"
If we published a book that contained every single "fashion rule" we've ever been told to follow, well, it'd likely be the size of an encyclopedia. And
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
Ever Notice Our Favorite Denim Styles Make Up A Family Tree?
What started as the boyfriend jean trend quickly turned into the girlfriend jean trend (a slightly tighter fit) and then morphed into the mom jean trend
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
These Not-Your-Average Boyfriend Jeans Will Make You Ditch Your S...
It's silly to compare a pair of jeans to a significant other, but if you've ever found your boyfriend-jean soulmate that fits your body, your style, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
How To Make Boyfriend Jeans Work For YOU
We get it: Boyfriend jeans are tricky, especially when you're going for an ultra-polished look. But the roomy fit is exactly why we turn to them again and
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
What Olivia Palermo Wears To A Garden Party
As we inch (at what feels like a snail's pace) toward the long weekend, we're ironing out our social schedule leading up to Memorial Day. We're planning
by
Ana Colon
Styling Tips
Landon, Help! Can A Shortie Wear Boyfriend Jeans?
Jackie writes: "Help! How do I wear boyfriend jeans as a shortie? I feel like I can never get the hem right and when I try to cuff them, they just end up
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
How Nicole Richie Deals With NYC's Spring Weather
When it's time for Nicole Richie to pack for a trip to New York, we can imagine the starlet looking at her California wardrobe, perplexed. Granted,
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Lily Collins Takes Running Errands To Fashionable New Heights
You put a fair amount of effort into concocting the perfect weekend wardrobe: pulling out all the stops for a Friday night out, turning it down a
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Dakota Johnson Proves It’s Time To Ditch Your Skinny Jeans
You know how you wore that one pair of black skinny jeans all winter long? It’s okay — same here. But, the seasons aren’t the only thing in need of
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
The Best Boyfriend Jeans Under $100, According To The Internet
Boyfriend jeans are a tricky trouser to shop for. Essentially, you're buying something brand-new that's supposed to look lived in. It has to be the
by
Ana Colon
Styling Tips
How To Do A Perfectly Imperfect Boyfriend-Jean Cuff (That Actuall...
We've already shown you how to shorten the pant leg of your skinny jeans, but wider-leg styles are a whole different beast. You can't just tug, tuck, and
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Gigi Hadid Wore Jeans & A Tee To Get A Manicure, Is Just Like You
Somewhere between walking at Tom Ford’s L.A. fashion show and dropping jaws in straight-off-the-runway Versace at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Gigi
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Brings Her Model-Off-Duty Look Back To Paris
Kendall Jenner touched down in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, and though she hasn’t been confirmed for any shows — yet, anyway — she sure
by
Casey Lewis
Fashion
Jeans For The 1% — Behold, The $12,500 Bedazzled Boyfriend Jean
Talk about fast fashion. Dolce & Gabbana's spring '15 collection debuted in Milan exactly 11 days ago — and it's already available for pre-order via
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
18 Reasons To Stay With Your Boyfriend Jeans
Don't break up with your boyfriend — jeans, that is. Our love for this denim trend is still going strong, and we can thank the latest versions for
by
Jessica Velez
Shopping
Nasty Gal Launches Its First-Ever (& Your New Fave) Denim Line
True #GIRLBOSSes know a good pair of jeans can go the distance. Yet, did you know that Nasty Gal didn't have its own denim line until now? Yes, you've
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Rainy-Day Savior: Boyfriend Jeans To The Rescue!
Come rain or shine, our boyfriend jeans are a true closet champ. Whether we're planning an errand run or a laid-back dinner party, our tried-and-true
by
Ellen Hoffman
Trend Takeout
Why Baggy Jeans Are Your Wardrobe's Best Friends
We know, we know. You're not quite ready to get rid of your skinny jeans. And, we get it. Ass-hugging denim is a classic iteration that will always have a
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Take Boyfriend Jeans To Another Level
I love skinny jeans just as much as the next girl, but sometimes we all just need a break from skintight denim. And borrowing from the boys has never been
by
Apneet Kaur
Shopping
You Asked, We Answered: Where To Find Perfect Boyfriend Jeans In ...
We took to Twitter recently to ask our lovely readers (that's you!) if they had any pressing style Qs we could answer, and as it turns out, there are
by
Holly E. Thomas
Fashion
Denim Disasters: The Ugliest Jeans, Ever
For some reason, whenever we spot an egregiously heinous pair of pants, nine times out of a ten they'll be made of denim. Why do jeans have such bad luck?
by
Us
Politics
Current/Elliott and Marni's Boyfriend Jeans Collaboration
Both Marni and Current/Elliott are experts at making clothes that feel like you could have swiped 'em straight from your dude's closet, and this
by
Monica Derevjanik
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Spruce Up Your Boyfriend Jeans With Grownup P...
The slouchy, shredded, bleached out, hipslung boyfriend jean trend has been around the block a few times, but there's a little trick to putting some extra
by
Laura Yacoe
