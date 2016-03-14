These Not-Your-Average Boyfriend Jeans Will Make You Ditch Your Skinnies

It's silly to compare a pair of jeans to a significant other, but if you've ever found your boyfriend-jean soulmate that fits your body, your style, and your vibe, you're holding onto that sucker for keeps. Finding a well-fitted pair of slouchy jeans can feel just as tedious as finding an IRL match — you have to try on a million pairs just to find The One.



And whether you've gotten close to love or think you've found it, now is the perfect time to end the boyfriend-jean search once and for all, because the racks are so full of options, it's like the shopping equivalent of a bar at last call on a Saturday. Whether you want a laid-back pair for the weekends or one that's polished enough for the office, your pair is out there. Click on to see some standout picks that might get you deleting your Tinder "watch this item" alert for good.