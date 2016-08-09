Ever Notice Our Favorite Denim Styles Make Up A Family Tree?

What started as the boyfriend jean trend quickly turned into the girlfriend jean trend (a slightly tighter fit) and then morphed into the mom jean trend (now with a higher rise!). Now, we're pulling pants styles from the whole damn family.
Our once-edgy boyfriend, then girlfriend, then mom styles became closet staples — safe bets, even. So, we had to branch into the family tree for more denim inspiration. The latest crop takes style cues from Dad, too, and even Grandma and Grandpa (yep, their dungarees game is sick).
Take a look at the slideshow ahead to see how denim these days is truly a family affair.
Our once-edgy boyfriend, then girlfriend, then mom styles became closet staples — safe bets, even. So, we had to branch into the family tree for more denim inspiration. The latest crop takes style cues from Dad, too, and even Grandma and Grandpa (yep, their dungarees game is sick).
Take a look at the slideshow ahead to see how denim these days is truly a family affair.