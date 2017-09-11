The thought of shopping for boyfriend jeans gives me an immediate headache. As a petite (5'1") woman with the nonexistent hips of a 12-year-old boy, I always figured that finding a pair of boyfriend jeans that actually fit wasn't in the cards. Instead, I clung to my skinnies for dear life. They would never let me down — they're high-waisted (giving me the illusion of hips), and the shorter inseam hits just in the right place at the ankle.
With boyfriend jeans, on the other hand, I had no such luck — until I stumbled upon a high-waisted, mid-wash, perfectly destroyed pair at none other than Forever 21. And thank goodness, because skinny-jeans fatigue is real. Even with the rise of the flare and the culotte, I wear my skinnies more than I'd like to admit (and often without washing them between wears).
Yes, we all have our fears when it comes to the boyfriend cut — there's a fine line between the perfect amount of slouch and full-on pants-at-the-ankles. So to alleviate all of our boyfriend-jean-related concerns, we talked to BLANKNYC's Will Redgate, AYR's Jac Cameron, and Paige's Paige Adams-Geller to learn the tips you need to finally find the pair. Don't worry, this doesn't mean you have to retire your skinny jeans altogether — but it's always nice to have options, right?