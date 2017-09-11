Skip navigation!
Skinny Jeans Guide
Beauty
The Rise Of Rose
by
Maria Del Russo
More from Skinny Jeans Guide
Shopping
How To Shop For Boyfriend Jeans If You're A Skinny-Jeans Girl
Alyssa Coscarelli
Sep 11, 2017
Shopping
These Non-Skinny Skinny Jeans Are Perfect For Wide Calves
Ellen Hoffman
Aug 27, 2017
Shopping
The Skinny On Shopping For Skinny Jeans
Ellen Hoffman
Jul 25, 2017
Wellness
These Clothing Items Could Be Giving You Back Pain
You may already know that high heels, as great as they are, can do a number on your back. But apparently, they're not the only article of clothing that
by
Kimberly Truong
Shopping
We Tried Out Madewell's New "Magic Pockets" Jeans
Madewell sure has been hard at work lately. In addition to its strong new Spring collection and the introduction of its first-ever intimates collection,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
The Sell Out
The Black Jeans Hundreds Of People Have Been Waiting Months For
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
Soon, Your Skinny Jeans Could Moonlight As Your GPS
Fashion tech usually leans towards the gimmicky, but an Italian company is hoping that vibrating jeans take smart clothes out of the gym and into the
by
Christopher Luu
Styling Tips
This DIY Trick Will Quickly Hem Your Skinny Jeans (& Give 'Em An...
If skinny jeans fit you right off the rack — well, congratulations. You are a unicorn among plebeians. But for shorties like myself, new jeans usually
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Those Mythical 501s You've Failed At Thrifting Are Now Available
When you make the decision to embark on the quest for perfect pair of Levi's, you typically have two routes to choose from: 1. Try on a million pairs at
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
An Illustrated History Of Skinny Jeans
It’s hard to remember a time when skinny jeans weren't the standard pants. But, the skin-tight, denim skinnies we know today haven't always been a
by
Chelsea Fagan
Trends
5 Workwear Trends That Changed Women's Lives
Think about what you wear to work every day. Jeans? A blazer and shift dress? Sneakers and leggings? Making up 47% of the U.S. workforce, women have
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
4 Ways To Make Skinny Jeans Cool Again
It's no secret that we at Refinery29 have been longtime proponents of non-skinny jeans; we've repeatedly rounded up our favorite pairs and we even went as
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Two Hadids, Two Riffs On The "Going-Out" Look
Even Bella and Gigi Hadid — who have almost all of fashion at their disposal — understand the virtue of pairing skinny jeans and a Going-Out Top. You
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
3 Ways To Wear Your Skinny Jeans All Weekend Long
The key to packing light for a weekend getaway is in multi-use clothing. That’s why we’re traveling with our Old Navy mid-rise skinny jeans — we get
by
Laura Delarato
Styling Tips
Why You Shouldn't Throw These 6 Items Away
In our current, fast-fashion-obsessed times, the trends move so quickly that we can hardly keep up — and that's saying something. In deciding which
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Cuff At The
Knees
: A Quick Fix To Shortening Your Pants
This story was originally published on January 11, 2015. As fellow ladies with legs shorter than sample size know, we've been attempting to change
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
How To Make Your Skinny Jeans Feel Fresh As Hell
Everyone has a different relationship with skinny jeans. Some of us are holding on to the silhouette for dear life, refusing to wear anything that's even
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
The Celeb-Approved Skinny Jean Of The Summer
Last year, it was impossible to go anywhere without seeing a pair of black skinnies with a single-ripped knee. And this summer, the skinny of the season
by
Avery Matera
Trends
What Came First: The Yoga Pant Or The Skinny Jean?
At the same time we’re being offered up “12 Ways To Wear Yoga Pants Literally Anywhere,” schools are banning students from wearing tight legwear for
by
Meaghan Clark
Fashion
A North Carolina School District Considers Banning Skinny Jeans
Another day, another seemingly innocuous clothing item causing controversy. A school district in North Carolina is currently revising its dress code, and
by
Ana Colon
Trends
Attempting To Break My Skinny Jeans Habit
Until my early 20s, the shape of my legs was one of the world’s great mysteries. Twigs or tree trunks: it was anybody’s guess. I spent my waking life
by
Hattie Crisell
Styling Tips
Non-Boring Ways To Wear Skinny Jeans This Fall
Over the past few seasons, the high-fashion world has all but exiled the once-untouchable skinny jean, fawning instead over the more novel flare, culotte,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Shopping
The Anti-Skinny Jeans You Will Be Wearing This Fall — We Promise
By now, you've probably seen the all the new— and somewhat intimidating — denim silhouettes at your favorite fast fashion stores, online shops, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Exclusive: Alexa Chung On Why Skinny Jeans Will Never Die
Alexa Chung's back with another collection for AG, and that sound you hear is thousands of It Girls breathing a massive sigh of relief. Chung's first
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Proof That Skinny Jeans Aren't Going Anywhere
In recent years, the skinny jean has become everyone's go-to, but they're certainly not a new thing. The cut has actually been around for decades and worn
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
One Woman's Skinny Jeans Horror Story Got Her Sent To The ER
Everyone's been there: You're standing in front of the mirror, trying to suck yourself into a pair of skinny jeans. After all, this wiggle dance required
by
Liza Darwin
Trends
Skinny-Jean Wearers More Happy, Less Environmentally Friendly
What do skinny jeans say about who you are? If you answered that skinny-jean wearers are trend rebels who don't prioritize ankle circulation, you're
by
Leeann Duggan
Fitness
Your New Workout Is Just A Pair Of Skinny Jeans Away
We’ve all been there. That post-dryer moment when you stuff your thigh into a pair of seemingly two-dimensional skinny jeans. You may have just
by
The Not Vanilla
Shopping
How To Ditch Your Skinny Jeans For Good: A Primer On Flares
With looser pants and '70s fashion back in style, we've been searching our souls and asking ourselves: Are skinny jeans over? From wide-legged
by
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
Here’s How Kendall Jenner Wears Cowboy Boots
If we learned anything this week, it's that there's literally nothing Kendall Jenner can't pull off. On Monday she wore a sparkling gown that wouldn't
by
Casey Lewis
