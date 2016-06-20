The Celeb-Approved Skinny Jean Of The Summer

Last year, it was impossible to go anywhere without seeing a pair of black skinnies with a single-ripped knee. And this summer, the skinny of the season is a two-toned pant, made with one pair of slightly shorter jeans Franken-stitched onto the front of a longer pair in a different tone. We think this strange style is emblematic of the Vêtements effect — a brand that also took DHL logos, Champion hoodies, and white athletic socks to new heights of hype. Its jeans frequently ring in at four digits, a price that's proven to even be prohibitive for celebs (though they're all but sold out): both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have stepped out in similar pairs by Frame Denim, which come at the friendlier price of $449.
Other brands have offered up even more affordable takes on this style for summer. Click through to shop all the best ones on the market right now, before they all sell out, too.