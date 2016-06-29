How To Make Your Skinny Jeans Feel Fresh As Hell

Everyone has a different relationship with skinny jeans. Some of us are holding on to the silhouette for dear life, refusing to wear anything that's even slightly flared. Others have completely adopted the wide-leg, leaving those hip-hugging options to gather dust in the back of their closets. And then there's those of us who are caught in the middle: dipping our toes into new cuts, but never completely abandoning tried-and-true skinnies.



Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum, we can all agree that the silhouette definitely isn't the newest, most innovative thing in your closet. But since skinny jeans aren't going anywhere anytime soon, we've got a few styling tips to bring make them feel fresh, taking them from 2006 to 2016.



Click on for five easy-to-replicate outfits you should consider next time you reach for those worn-in options.