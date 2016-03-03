Attempting To Break My Skinny Jeans Habit

The next day, I was due to visit a designer at her studio, so I gave them a try. I wore them with a shirt and navy sweater, my chunky watch, and Stan Smiths, and I rolled up the hems for a more contemporary shape. It’s the kind of look that would mystify my parents ("Are you going paddling in the sea?" they would probably ask, after a long pause). It was a frosty day in February, so my bare ankles weren't thrilled, either.



Because this is fashion — an industry where you could turn up for lunch in a body stocking and your companions would only yawn — the designer and her staff did not notice my jeans. The only one who did was the studio dog, who made a beeline for me and spent the next 20 minutes furiously and thoroughly licking my ankles.



On Day Two, I googled “ways to wear boyfriend jeans,” only to be confronted with dozens of pictures of celebrities in strappy stilettos. This was categorically not happening. I am not a glitzy-footwear kind of woman, and to me, ‘dressing up’ your boyfriend jeans negates the best thing about them: their utter devotion to being relaxed. I settled for black ankle boots, which looked a little more work-ready than my sneakers. That day at a gallery, a stranger stopped me and asked if I was an artist. This made no sense, but afterwards I reflected that maybe she wouldn’t have asked me in my skinny jeans — too conformist, too pedestrian. I awarded 10 points to my denim, which I had now mentally upgraded to “intriguingly creative.”



On Day Three, I wore the jeans with an enormous cashmere sweater, reaching my absolute pinnacle of casual comfort. Dressing like this reminded me of my teenage self: unformed, informal, keen to blend in. Ironically, it made the grownup me feel conspicuous. I added bright lipstick, not to stand out more but because I wanted to look more appropriate for the outside world — I didn’t want anyone to assume that I’d given up on myself. “Have you seen Hattie today?” “Yeah… Looks like she’s going through a rough patch.”