If 2016 was the year of realizing things, 2019 is a time during which we have no more illusions left to shatter, so we might as well expand our definition of what jeggings can accomplish. And here, under a cream shacket, it's not hard to reimagine their return to our daily rotations as genre-bending pants/instruments of smart-casual weekends/part-time tights, even. (More on that in a bit.)

"With the pant, they're sexy, they show off your legs. What the shirt does is cover your butt," Brown says of this super-clean look. "It hits the right places, so it still looks sexy but not overly so."