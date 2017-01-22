The Black Jeans Hundreds Of People Have Been Waiting Months For

Here's why: They're a high-rise fit, of course, and the denim — which, according to the brand, is made at the best and oldest mill in America —has enough stretch to be comfortable without losing shape. Basically, they're the best pair of black skinnies we've ever found, meaning you're sure to get more than enough wear out of them (if you're able to snag one for yourself, that is). Click on to grab a pair before they sell out (they're worth it, we swear!), along with some similar, just as good options in case the stock is already wiped.